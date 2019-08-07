Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.32. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.93. 688,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.22. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $87.88 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

