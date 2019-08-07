Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.31. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

