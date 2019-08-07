ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATASY. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ATASY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

