Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore International Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.55-3.63 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.55 to $3.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 319,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Atkore International Group has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $237,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

