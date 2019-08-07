AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE:AZN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. 665,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

