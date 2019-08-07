Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

