Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

NYSE AIZ traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Assurant by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Assurant by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

