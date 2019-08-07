Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,155.21. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,150.00, with a volume of 1,377,970 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ashtead Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,388.18 ($31.21).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 33.50 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,545 ($64,739.32). Also, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total value of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

