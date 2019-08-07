Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $325.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 27,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.