Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Nomura

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFI. Gabelli downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:AFI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 20,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $177.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $37,739,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 85,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

