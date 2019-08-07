Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ FY2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

AHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $901.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 10.16%.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220,659 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

