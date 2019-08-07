Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Bank of America

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 840,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,259. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5,782.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6,578.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

