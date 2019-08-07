Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 623,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,026. The company has a market cap of $189.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Arlington Asset Investment has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

