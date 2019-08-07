Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Buys $36,720.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARCC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,273,000 after buying an additional 64,715 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

