Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to announce $18.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.45 billion. Archer Daniels Midland posted sales of $15.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year sales of $68.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.54 billion to $72.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.47 billion to $71.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,840. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.81.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

