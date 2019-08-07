Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,358,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,653% from the previous session’s volume of 77,475 shares.The stock last traded at $2.92 and had previously closed at $2.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 74,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 603,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

