Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million.

NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,791. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $31.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

