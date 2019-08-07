Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Trading Down 12%

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s stock price traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 533,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 625,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Approach Resources by 45.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

