Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.28–0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $46-49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.57 million.

AAOI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,368. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $52.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

