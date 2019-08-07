Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 37,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 87,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 33,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 874,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

