Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $33.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -158.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -876.19%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.