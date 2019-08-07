Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 54.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 171.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 39.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.22. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. AON’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

