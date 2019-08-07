Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.39

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1096077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of $83.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

