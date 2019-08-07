Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.52

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 521767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 372.73%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yorktown Viii Associates Llc sold 1,825,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $23,020,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 82,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 4,661.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 190,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $14,162,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

