Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Trading Up 10.1%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.28, approximately 1,518,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,031,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

