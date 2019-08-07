ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.57-6.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-226 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.80 million.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director David Nash purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,911 shares of company stock worth $3,585,114. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

