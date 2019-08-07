Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Dawson James began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

AVXL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 458,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $130.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 98.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

