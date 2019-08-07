Analysts Set T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $87.10

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $76.48. 3,492,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

