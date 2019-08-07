Analysts Set Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target at $139.44

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,407,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $21,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,205,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $129.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,132. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.82.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.