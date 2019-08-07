Analysts Offer Predictions for Clearwater Paper Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.35 million.

CLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 53,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after buying an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

