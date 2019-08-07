Analysts Expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.94 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Gabelli raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

