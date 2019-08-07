Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. Crocs posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CL King raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Crocs by 277.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 59,801 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Crocs has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Crocs announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.