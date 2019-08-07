Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. ValuEngine raised CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CNO traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $249,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 888.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

