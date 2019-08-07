Analysts Anticipate Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $958.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other Tutor Perini news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,357,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,200 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after purchasing an additional 188,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

