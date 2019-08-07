Analysts Anticipate Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.83. Consol Energy posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consol Energy.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Consol Energy’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

CEIX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 361,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,903. The company has a market cap of $497.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Consol Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consol Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consol Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consol Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.