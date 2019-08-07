Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.85, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 581.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter.

