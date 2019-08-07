Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.52-0.62 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.52-0.62 EPS.

AMRX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Leerink Swann upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

