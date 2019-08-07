American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stake Cut by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in American Tower by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $140.40 and a one year high of $218.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total value of $11,943,291.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,249 shares of company stock worth $47,920,992 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.