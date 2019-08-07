American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. American Public Education updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.02-0.03 EPS and its Q3 guidance to -$0.02 to $0.03 EPS.

American Public Education stock traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. 8,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $557.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Public Education by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in American Public Education by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

