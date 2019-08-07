American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,893 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after buying an additional 366,191 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,453 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,424,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 638,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,818,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 83.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 585,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 266,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in American Airlines Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 588.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $416,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 768,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,395.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen L. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $2,787,070 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

