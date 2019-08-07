AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.53 earnings per share.

UHAL stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.86. 89,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $403.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AMERCO by 72.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 567.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $5,572,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 19.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHAL. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

