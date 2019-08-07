AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $97.70. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $97.70, with a volume of 28 shares.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

