AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak acquired 160,559 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

