Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,781.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,929.76. The stock has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total value of $3,511,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,481,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $27,046,432. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

