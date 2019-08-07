Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,987. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Winter purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,771.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 73,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth $153,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

