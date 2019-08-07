Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 2,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,752. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

