Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 2,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,752. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.77.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

