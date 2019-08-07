ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
NYSE:CBH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $9.48.
ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile
