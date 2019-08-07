ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 3rd

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:CBH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.