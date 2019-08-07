ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
CBH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 59,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,137. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27.
ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile
