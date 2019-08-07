ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

CBH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 59,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,137. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.