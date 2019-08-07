Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion.Allergan also updated its FY19 guidance to >$16.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,978,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.30. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on AGN shares. Mizuho downgraded Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $144.95 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Allergan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

